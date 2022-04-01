IMPD seeks tips in hit-and-run that killed man at Washington and Shortridge

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking the public for tips in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man last month on the city's east side.

On Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said its investigators are still looking for a gray 2004-2008 Ford F-150 they believe fatally struck the victim.

Police provided a picture of a vehicle they say closely matches the appearance of the one the suspect was driving.

Police began their investigation after being called about 8:46 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 to East Washington Street and Shortridge Road for a report of a pedestrian struck. That's where they found the man before he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was walking west on East Washington Street in a travel lane when the Ford driver hit him and took off north on Shadeland Avenue.

The truck may have damage on its front, possibly on the passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact IMPD Detective Jason Thalheimer at Jason.Thalheimer@indy.gov or 317-327-6549. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.