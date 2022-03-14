Watch
Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Indianapolis' east side

Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was struck and killed by a hit and run driver Sunday evening on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the incident around 8:45 p.m. to the area near East Washington Street and Shortridge Road.

Detectives believe the driver of a gray older model Ford F-150 was driving westbound on East Washington Street when they hit the man, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email. The truck might have damage on the front, possibly passenger side.

The driver of the truck was last seen driving northbound on Shadeland Avenue from East Washington Street, Foley said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jason Thalheimer at 317-327-6549 or jason.thalheimer@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

