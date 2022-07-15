IMPD: Uber drive shot on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An Uber driver is in good condition after they were shot Friday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 7900 block of Penobscot Drive on the report of a person shot. This is south of English Avenue and South Franklin Road.

When they arrived, they found an Uber driver who was shot, according to an officer at the scene. They were taken to a hospital in good condition.

Additional details surrounding the incident haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith assisted with this report.

