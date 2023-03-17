Indiana couple arrested for production of child pornography

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso couple has been arrested for allegedly producing child pornography. They are being tried in court in Texas, where they lived during the time of the crimes.

According to police documents, they received information that led them to believe the man and woman were producing child pornography.

The Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Unit obtained a search warrant at the couple’s home in the 500 block of Elm Street in January.

According to police documents, multiple items of evidence were seized during the search. The couple had four children, aged 7, 9, 11 and 13. The children were removed from the residence and placed into foster care.

Police say the couple lived in San Antonio, Texas, during the time of the crimes. Police took the woman into custody on March 14. The man is reportedly an out-of-state truck driver. He was arrested in New Jersey.

Both individuals face production of child pornography charges. If convicted, the couple could face up to 20 years in prison.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.