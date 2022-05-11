Indiana man gets 67 years for brutal killing of great aunt

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A south-central Indiana man has been sentenced to 67 years in prison for the brutal 2020 slaying of his great aunt, who authorities say bailed him out of jail a day before her death.

The Republic reports that the Bartholomew County judge refused to accept 20-year-old Bobby N. Truitt's rough childhood as a mitigating factor in his sentencing Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge James Worton says 64-year-old Sharon Lovins “was beaten to death with a hammer by someone whom she loved."

Truitt pleaded guilty in March to one count of murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.