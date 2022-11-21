Indiana man sentenced to 12 years after sending child pornography to undercover agent

INDIANAPOLIS — Coenraad Cromhoudt, 48, of Cayuga man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Coenraad was caught sending child sexual abuse material to an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl from Arizona in a Kik chatroom on July 24, 2021.

The undercover agent was involved in an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) that was targeting a chatroom known for being used by adult men looking for underage girls to exchange sexually explicit content.

Cromhoudt had sent sexually explicit content and child pornography to the girl that he believed to be 13 years old in an attempt to meet them in Arizona and have sex with them, according to court documents.

On October 28, 2021 agents conducted a search warrant at Cromhoudt’s residence where they found more child sexual abuse content.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.