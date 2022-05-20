Watch
Indianapolis EMS ambulance stolen from hospital, recovered after police chase

WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
An ambulance was stolen from Eskenazi Hospital and recovered after a police chase on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. No injuries were reported.
Posted at 7:16 AM, May 20, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — An ambulance was stolen from Eskenazi Hospital early Friday morning while its crew was inside for a random drug test.

A spokesperson for Indianapolis EMS told WRTV the crew was inside for a random drug test, part of its employment policies, and came out to see their ambulance was stolen.

The spokesperson told us a district lieutenant found the stolen ambulance near 10th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The ambulance had a geotracker.

The suspect got back in the ambulance and police began chasing the suspect, the spokesperson said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Alen Hopkins said the suspect was using lights and sirens as they cleared intersections.

Hopkins said there was no damage to the ambulance and nothing was stolen.

The chase ended without any injuries to public safety personnel or civilians, the spokesperson said. No patients were involved.

WRTV is working to confirm more details.

