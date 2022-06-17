Indianapolis man arrested after fatal crash on I-65

WEST LAFAYETTE — Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Indiana State Police responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65.

A preliminary investigation showed that the 2006 Ford Freestyle that was driven by Melege Joseph, 49, of Indianapolis was traveling in the left lane going southbound on I-65.

The left lane ended and three lanes merged into one, but the Ford continued on the left shoulder. Joseph lost control of the Ford and crossed both of the lanes, went off the west side of the road, and rolled over.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene but was not identified, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

Along with Joseph, another passenger was taken to a Lafayette area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, it was found that Joseph's driver's license was suspended. After being released from the hospital, Joseph was taken into custody and taken to Tippecanoe County Jail and is being charged with Driving While Suspended Resulting in Death — Level 5 Felony.