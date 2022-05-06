Indianapolis teen found not guilty on all charges in death of 16-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has found Dejuan Taylor of Indianapolis not guilty on all charges in connection with the 2019 death of 16-year-old Elijah Taylor.

A four-day jury trial concluded Thursday with a not guilty verdict for charges of murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury and dangerous possession of a firearm, according to online court records.

Dejuan Taylor was 16 years old at the time of the incident and was tried as an adult in the case.

According to police, the shooting was during the attempted robbery of a video game and a phone.

On November 17, 2019, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called around 3:15 p.m. to the 3500 block of Woodfront Court, in the Wildwood Village Apartments near 38th Street and Guion Road, on the report of a person shot, according to a former IMPD spokesperson.

A month later, in December 2019, Dejuan Taylor was charged in the death of Elijah Taylor.

Despite having the same last name, the two were not related.

A judge ordered Taylor to be released from custody after the not guilty verdict, according to court records.

Taylor was one of 15 teenagers facing adult murder charges in Marion County.

WRTV reached out to a spokesperson from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office and is waiting for a response.