INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has ordered a woman who was caught on video attacking and threatening her Black and Latino neighbors to pay more than $226,000.

A federal lawsuit filed in April 2020 alleges Vicki New "engaged in a pattern and practice of harassing, taunting and threatening" others in the Twin Creeks Drive subdivision based on race and national origin.

The lawsuit was filed by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and Donata Banks, one of New's former neighbors.

New was a resident of a home on Twin Creeks Drive, which is on the city's northwest side, before she put the home up for sale in September 2018.

Earlier that year, New was captured on video attacking neighbors with a "No Trespassing" sign and threatening their lives over a property line dispute.

That confrontation was part of a string of alleged racially-motivated incidents involving New. The Twin Creeks Homeowners Association previously said it had received complaints of harassment by New from more than 20 residents.

Following a criminal investigation, New was charged with criminal trespass, battery and criminal mischief. Those charges were later dismissed.

A default judgment was entered on New's behalf on April 16. New could not be reached for comment.

As part of a decision filed June 16, Banks will receive $150,000 in punitive and compensatory damages while the FHCCI will receive about $50,000 total in punitive and compensatory damages and attorney fees.

Also named as defendants in the lawsuit are Kirkpatrick Management Company and the Twin Creeks Homeowners Association. As part of a separate settlement, they agreed to pay $262,500 in damages, attorney fees and costs.

No admission of liability or wrongdoing were made in connection with the allegations, according to the FHCCI.

The lawsuit alleges the companies "failed to take prompt action to correct and end the News' discriminatory harassment and interference with residents of Twin Creeks."

WRTV has reached out to Kirkpatrick and the Twin Creeks HoA.