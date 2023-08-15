Indy man charged in connection with at least 15 burglaries, robberies near west side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old man has been charged for his involvement in at least 15 robberies and burglaries on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to court documents, Davion Bond, began his crime spree in April and continued it into August near the Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments and nearby Ashton Pointe Apartments on the city's west side.

Records show Bond repeatedly broke into homes at night and even confronted many children and family members in the string of thievery.

Bond's items were located in a vacant unit on one of the properties, linking him to the crimes.

He is tied to the following incidents: