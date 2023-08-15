Indy man charged in connection with at least 15 burglaries, robberies near west side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old man has been charged for his involvement in at least 15 robberies and burglaries on the west side of Indianapolis.
According to court documents, Davion Bond, began his crime spree in April and continued it into August near the Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments and nearby Ashton Pointe Apartments on the city's west side.
Records show Bond repeatedly broke into homes at night and even confronted many children and family members in the string of thievery.
Bond's items were located in a vacant unit on one of the properties, linking him to the crimes.
He is tied to the following incidents:
- April
- 14th: Robbery in parking lot on Lakeview Drive
- July
- 5: Burglary on Beech Drive
- 6: Burglary on Westlake North Drive
- 13: Burglary on Lakeview Drive
- 15: Armed robbery of a man on Beechway Drive
- 17: Burglary with stolen gun on Mickley Avenue
- 18: Robbery on of Beachview Drive
- 19: Burglary on West Lake South Drive
- 21: Five burglaries and robberies
- 28: Burglary on West Lake North Drive
- 31: Burglary on Beachway Drive and Coquina Key Drive
- August
- 3: Burglary on Magdalene Drive