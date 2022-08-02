Indy man charged with reckless homicide following December nightclub shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged with reckless homicide after firing five shots into a crowd of people and killing one, according to court documents.

Torrion Williams, 27, was charged with reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, after gunfire from his firearm hit a woman outside a nightclub near Castleton in December.

IMPD received a call about a person shot at the Epic Ultra Lounge on the 8200 block of Center Road on Dec 26.

When they arrived, they found Keyohnna Stone, 31, with gunshot wound(s). According to police, she was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died two days later due to her injuries.

In an interview with police, Williams explained his side of what happened.

Williams told police he was at the club with his husband. When he went to the restroom, two men in the restroom began to touch Williams in a sexual manner, according to Williams’ statement in court documents.

Williams explained to police he told them to stop and left the restroom to go tell his husband what happened.

According to court documents, when Williams told his husband, he, and the group they came with decided to leave.

While they were sitting in the car, a group of 8-10 angry people came out of the club. According to Williams, Stone was part of this group.

When Williams’ husband tried to talk with the group to avoid an incident occurring, the group pulled him from the car and began beating him up, according to Williams’ statement in court docs.

Williams explained he grabbed a gun from their car and asked the group to stop and said he would begin shooting.

According to his statement in court documents, Williams started shooting into the air. He also said he heard more shots than what he was firing.

After he began shooting, Williams said someone then punched him in the face, causing his gun to go off again into the crowd, according to court documents.

After shooting, the group left the club’s parking lot.

Investigators were able to link the deadly shooting to Williams’ gun.