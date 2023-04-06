Indy man guilty of killing father, leaving body is Brownsburg storage unit

INDIANAPOLIS — After a three day jury trial, an Indianapolis man has been found guilty of murdering his father and hiding his body in a Brownsburg storage unit.

Jeremy Farmer was found guilty of one count of murder stemming from the 2019 death of his father Roger "Fred" Farmer, 58.

According to court documents, Roger was reported missing on December 27, 2019.

Detectives eventually gathered enough evidence to arrest his son, Jeremy Farmer for his alleged involvement in Roger's disappearance.

Nearly a year and a a half after his disappearance, Roger Farmer's body was recovered from a storage unit at Ameri-Stor self storage facility in Brownsburg.

The Marion County Coroner determined Roger Farmer died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The storage unit where Roger's body was found had allegedly been rented by Jeremy in November of 2019, according to IMPD.

Jeremy Farmer is scheduled for sentencing on April 28.