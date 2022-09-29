Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Indy man guilty of murder in 2020 south side homicide

sandra_lane_shooting.png
Dave Marren/RTV6 Photo
Police are investigating after at least three people were shot on Friday, August 7, 2020, on the south side of Indianapolis. At least one person was killed in the incident.
sandra_lane_shooting.png
Posted at 11:04 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 23:04:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found guilty Wednesday of murder and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon in connection with the 2020 death of Daniel Johnson.

Lamonteon Williams was found guilty of both charges in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Sandra Lane in August 2020. This is in the Country Club Apartment Complex near Troy and Madison avenues.

Williams was found not guilty of attempted murder, though a person other than Johnson was also critically injured in the shooting.

According to court documents, Williams was found riding in the backseat of a gold/brown Toyota Camry that was fleeing the scene on the way to a local hospital due to being shot himself.

The driver of the Camry was attempting to get to Saint Francis Hospital to help Williams, not knowing the extent of the incident that occurred inside the apartment, according to court documents.

Upon locating Williams, he was taken to Methodist Hospital and taken into custody.

Questioning of those involved determined the shooting occurred over a disagreement about money.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7.

TOP STORIES: Teen suffers broken neck after two boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central | Three dead, including 12-year-old, after wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp | Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her' | Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty | Toddler in the back of stolen truck found safe at Speedway construction site

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE