Indy man sentenced to 12 years for robbing multiple men he met on Grindr

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Demetrius Banks, 25, was sentenced for using online dating app Grindr in May 2021 to arrange meeting men and robbing them.

According to court documents, between May 15, 2021, and May 21, 2021, Banks used Grindr, to arrange to meet four different men at their residences.

Court documents allege Banks contacted Victim 1 on May 15, 2021, through Grindr and arranged to meet Victim 1 at his apartment in Indianapolis.

During the visit Banks brandished a semiautomatic pistol and used the victim’s cell phone to send himself $500 via CashApp.

Banks also stole a television, two laptops, an iWatch, an iPad and approximately 30 pieces of jewelry.

Banks committed very similar robberies of three additional victims.

On May 16, 2021, Banks met his third victim at the victim’s residence.

Banks wore a mask over the lower portion of his face and brandished a pistol. Banks entered Victim 3’s home, demanded money from him and led him to the bedroom at gunpoint.

A struggle over the firearm ensued and during the fight, the pistol discharged twice. One round struck the wall and the other hit Victim 3’s television, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officers identified Banks as the robbery through investigation.

According to court documents, Banks was arrested and transported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for questioning. Banks admitted to using Grindr to meet Victims 1-4. Banks initially denied he committed the robberies, but later admitted to committing all four.