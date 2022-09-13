Watch Now
Indy man sentenced to more than 6 years for sharing child sex materials on Facebook

Matt Rourke/AP
In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook's stock has fallen below $30 for the first time. That's down 20 percent since its stock began trading publicly on May 18, following one of the most anticipated stock offerings in history. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 8:09 PM, Sep 12, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison this week after he used his Facebook account to send videos of an adult engaging in sexual intercourse with a prepubescent boy.

Darryl Dwight Lewis, Jr., 32, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, on February 23, 2020, Lewis used his Facebook account to send another user a video depicting an adult male engaged in sexual intercourse with a prepubescent boy.

Facebook reported the transmission, and the incident was referred to law enforcement officers. Through their investigation, Lewis was identified as the individual associated with the offending Facebook account.

On July 14, 2021, law enforcement officers met with Lewis at his place of employment. Investigators seized a cell phone from Lewis’ pocket and transported him to the police station to be interviewed. A search warrant was executed at Lewis’ residence, and multiple digital devices were seized—including a 32GB thumb drive containing dozens of videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Lewis admitted during his interview that he used the Facebook account in question to communicate with others. Lewis also admitted that he used a Dropbox account to store child sexual abuse material.

Lewis possessed hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse in his accounts and on his devices, including depictions of children being made to engage in sadistic or masochistic conduct.

