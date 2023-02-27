Indy man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for string of bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies.

According to court documents, Richard Gammon robbed three banks in a little over three months, the first being a Fifth Third Bank on East 82nd Street in Indianapolis on Dec. 17, 2020.

Court Documents say Gammon walked into the bank and showed the teller a phone with text on the screen demanding all of the 50 and 100 dollar bills in the drawer. The text read, “No sudden moves. No alarms and no one will get hurt.” The teller handed over $1,000.

On Jan. 19, 2021, Gammon robbed the Regions Bank on 82nd Street in Indianapolis. Once again, he used the tactic of demanding the money by showing the teller a phone with the same text displayed on the screen, according to court documents. The teller gave him $1,300.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators determined the two robberies were connected. IMPD later received two Crime-Stoppers tips identifying Gammon. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) joined the investigation.

On April 11, 2021, Gammon robbed the PNC Bank on 96th Street in Fishers, Indiana. This time he requested $5,000. The teller gave him $760.

Investigators located him after the PNC robbery and arrested him at his Castleton apartment.

Gammon was sentenced to 46 months in prison and will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release. He will also need to pay $1,000 to Fifth Third Bank and $1,360 to Regions Bank.

“It should send a clear message that robbing financial institutions in the state of Indiana will have one final outcome: a long sentence in federal prison,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton said.