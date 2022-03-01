Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

ISP investigating death of woman found along I-70 in Indianapolis as a homicide

Indiana State Police.JPG
WRTV
An Indiana State Police vehicle is shown.
Indiana State Police.JPG
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 13:40:09-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found Tuesday morning alongside Interstate 70 on the city's east side, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police troopers responded before 7:30 a.m. to a report of a person lying in the gravel in a crossover at the 93.1 mile marker of I-70 westbound. The location was about a half-mile east of the German Church Road overpass.

Troopers found a woman who was in her early 20s. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine her cause of death. The woman’s identity has not been publicly released.

Investigators do not have a description of a suspect or vehicle. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or seen motorists turning into or out of the crossover are asked to call Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

TOP STORIES: Southside Indianapolis homeless camp cleared after orders by INDOT | Family identifies victim in fatal shooting at Chuck E. Cheese | Golfing center coming to Southwest Indianapolis near White River | Twin Lakes High School student, ISP trooper mother dead in Monticello house fire | Employee: suspect who allegedly abandoned son was acting belligerent

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!