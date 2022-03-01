ISP investigating death of woman found along I-70 in Indianapolis as a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found Tuesday morning alongside Interstate 70 on the city's east side, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police troopers responded before 7:30 a.m. to a report of a person lying in the gravel in a crossover at the 93.1 mile marker of I-70 westbound. The location was about a half-mile east of the German Church Road overpass.

Troopers found a woman who was in her early 20s. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine her cause of death. The woman’s identity has not been publicly released.

Investigators do not have a description of a suspect or vehicle. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or seen motorists turning into or out of the crossover are asked to call Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.