HENDRICKS COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting at an I-70 rest stop.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine says one person has been transported to the hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That person's condition has not been released at this time.

Perrine says they have one suspect in custody. No other details about the shooting have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.