ISP says their All Crimes Policing Squad is making a difference in the communities they serve

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have a new specialized approach that aims to fight crime in Indianapolis and Marion County.

And a year in, they say the results show their All Crimes Policing Squad has become a proactive approach to helping solve crime in the communities they serve.

Each squad consists of experienced troopers who have backgrounds in drug, gun, and criminal investigations.

“We try to work all different cases not specific to just drugs or firearms – when we wrap up a case, we are using it to build further cases and track crime,” Sgt. Nate Raney with Indiana State Police said.



Sergeant Raney is a part of ISP Indianapolis District's All Crimes Policing Squad.

His squad started patrolling areas in Marion County and Indianapolis in January.

“A lot of violent crimes are connected to drug crimes," Raney said. "Whether it be somebody committing a burglary to fuel a habit or somebody getting retaliation for a drug crime,”

Raney says the squad works with other police agencies, like the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, to find out what area’s need the most attention and need an added police presence.

The unit also determines which areas of the city are impacted by violent crime, and focuses on those areas.

“It’s knowing the areas to work and recognizing human behavior,” Raney added.

He says state police have seen a huge increase in drug issues this year, specifically cocaine, as well as a lot of firearms violations and shooting crimes.

“We are just trying to do what we can for the community and give back and make a difference,” Raney said.