Judge accepts plea deal for Elkhart County teacher who slapped teen

Posted at 2:40 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 14:40:43-04

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A judge has accepted a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence for a retired northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face.

Former Jimtown High School sociology teacher Michael Hosinski entered a guilty plea Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury in Elkhart Superior Court.

The plea agreement calls for a one-year jail term to be suspended and served on probation. The 62-year-old Hosinski will also undergo anger evaluation. Judge Teresa Cataldo set sentencing for July 14.

Hosinski was charged in March after confronting the student about a hoodie the teen was wearing.

