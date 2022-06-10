Judge accepts plea deal for Elkhart County teacher who slapped teen

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A judge has accepted a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence for a retired northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face.
Former Jimtown High School sociology teacher Michael Hosinski entered a guilty plea Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury in Elkhart Superior Court.
The plea agreement calls for a one-year jail term to be suspended and served on probation. The 62-year-old Hosinski will also undergo anger evaluation. Judge Teresa Cataldo set sentencing for July 14.
Hosinski was charged in March after confronting the student about a hoodie the teen was wearing.
TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death