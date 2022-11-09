Judge approves Kegan Kline's continuance request

PERU — A Miami County judge has approved Kegan Kline and his attorney’s request for a continuance in his child pornography case.

The motion, filed Wednesday, comes two days after a judge dismissed five of the charges Kline faced.

Kline is charged with a total of 30 counts, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, obstruction of justice and others, all stemming from an investigation into the social media profile "anthony_shots", which is part of the larger Delphi murder investigation.

Kline was arrested in August 2020.

Last week, Indiana State Police named 50-year-old Richard Allen as the primary suspect in the girls' murders. His arrest came more than five years after the investigation began.

Allen has been charged with two counts of murder. He is being held without bond ahead of a jury trial scheduled for March 24, 2023.

Kline, on the other hand, is scheduled to appear before a jury on Jan. 19, 2023. He's being held on $265,000 bond.

Kline has been held at the Miami County Jail for more than two years.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on May 10, 2023.