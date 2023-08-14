Judge orders Noblesville school shooter to be held in residential treatment center

NOBLESVILLE — The teen who shot a student and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School five years ago is going to a residential treatment center, a Hamilton County judge ruled Monday.

Hamilton Superior Judge Michael A. Casati on Monday ordered that the now 18-year-old be held in the Hamilton County Juvenile Service Center for 120 days while the probation department finds a suitable secure residential facility for him.

"The juvenile is a risk to the community," Casati said in his five-page order.

The judge ruled that keeping the teen in detention is in the best interests of the teen and society. There will be a hearing on Oct. 4 to determine where the teen will be placed.

The teen will be held in the facility for at least a year. The judge ordered him to appear for a permanency hearing on June 2, 2024. The teen can be detained as a juvenile until the day before he turns 22, under Indiana law.

The teen was 13 years old when he opened fire in a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School wounding teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler on May 25, 2018. He was convicted as a juvenile of attempted murder and other crimes.

The teen was preparing to be released to his family when on March 20 prosecutors say he assaulted a female counselor at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility by "fist-bumping" her breast, then joking about it with other juveniles.

He was 17 and charged as a juvenile with battery in Madison County. The case was resolved last month.

