Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Judge orders Noblesville school shooter to be held in residential treatment center

Youth who shot teacher and classmate at Noblesville West Middle School in 2018 will be sent to a residential treatment center
The Noblesville school shooting one year ago May 25 changed how Indiana schools approach school safety.
Noblesville court house.jpg
Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 12:41:16-04

NOBLESVILLE — The teen who shot a student and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School five years ago is going to a residential treatment center, a Hamilton County judge ruled Monday.

Hamilton Superior Judge Michael A. Casati on Monday ordered that the now 18-year-old be held in the Hamilton County Juvenile Service Center for 120 days while the probation department finds a suitable secure residential facility for him.

"The juvenile is a risk to the community," Casati said in his five-page order.

The judge ruled that keeping the teen in detention is in the best interests of the teen and society. There will be a hearing on Oct. 4 to determine where the teen will be placed.

The teen will be held in the facility for at least a year. The judge ordered him to appear for a permanency hearing on June 2, 2024. The teen can be detained as a juvenile until the day before he turns 22, under Indiana law.

The teen was 13 years old when he opened fire in a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School wounding teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler on May 25, 2018. He was convicted as a juvenile of attempted murder and other crimes.

The teen was preparing to be released to his family when on March 20 prosecutors say he assaulted a female counselor at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility by "fist-bumping" her breast, then joking about it with other juveniles.

He was 17 and charged as a juvenile with battery in Madison County. The case was resolved last month.

MORE | Judge orders Noblesville school shooter be released from detention; youth faces new charge in Madison County | Noblesville school shooter to remain in detention, judge orders | Delinquency petition filed for Noblesville school shooter for punching DOC employee in breast |'Shock and terror' remain two years after Noblesville West Middle School shooting

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE