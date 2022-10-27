Juvenile injured in shooting in Speedway

SPEEDWAY — According to Speedway police, a juvenile was shot Thursday afternoon in the 6000 block of Eagle View Court in the Eagle Creek Court Apartments.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The age of the juvenile was not immediately available and neither was their condition.

The police believe there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.