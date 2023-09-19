Local bail bondsman exchanged bonds for sex, arrested for human trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana bail bondsman has been arrested and preliminarily charged with human trafficking after being accused of trading sex for bonds.

According to court records, officers spoke with multiple women who were past inmates at the Marion County jail. The women told police that a 55-year-old bail bondsman would threaten them and force them into sexual favors in exchange for their release from jail.

The man would threaten women with revoking their bond if they refused the sexual favors.

The investigation into the man, according to court documents, began in June 2023. The first claim against the man came in March 2022, but no charges stemmed from that claim.

On Sept. 14, he was taken into custody. At that time, he admitted to having sexual relationships with multiple woman that he had also bonded out.

The man told police he has provided bonds in Marion, Montgomery, Hendricks, Hamilton, Johnson and other surrounding counties.

The claims were supported by review of more than 2,500 calls between the man and the Marion County Jail. In those calls the man allegedly made remarks about sexual relations between he and the women.

As of the time of publication, the bail bondsman has not been formally charged. Until he is formally charged, WRTV will not name him.

The man posted his bond of $100,000 and is due to be in court later this week.