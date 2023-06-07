Madison County judge orders Noblesville school shooter held until battery case is resolved

ANDERSON — The teen who opened fire in Noblesville West Middle School five years ago will remain detention in Madison County, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Madison Circuit Judge Stephen Koester ruled that the now-18-year-old be transferred to a secure detention center in Madison County until he faces charges for an alleged battery he is accused of performing while in custody.

The teen will remain in detention while his battery case remains pending.

"The court finds that detention is essential to protect the community," Koester wrote in the order.

The teen was 13 years old five years ago when he opened fire in a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School wounding teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler on May 25, 2018.

He was convicted as a juvenile of attempted murder and other crimes.

On Monday, Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix ordered the boy released from Hamilton County detentionand placed on GPS monitoring and other restrictions, but first the teen has to answer to the new charge in Madison County.

Madison County prosecutors charged the teen with battery last week for allegedly touching a Department of Correction counselor on her breast twice and joking about it to other youths at a state detention facility on March 20. The teen was still 17 at the time and has been charged in juvenile court.

Koester scheduled a hearing for June 30, where the teen will have an chance to plead guilty to the battery charge. If the teen pleads guilty, the judge could schedule a date for a disposition hearing sometime in July.

More: Judge orders Noblesville school shooter be released from detention; youth faces new charge in Madison County | Noblesville school shooter to remain in detention, judge orders | Delinquency petition filed for Noblesville school shooter for punching DOC employee in breast |'Shock and terror' remain two years after Noblesville West Middle School shooting

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.