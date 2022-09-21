Man accused of killing pregnant woman in 2019 enters plea deal in Madison County

ANDERSON — An Anderson man charged in the 2019 death of his pregnant girlfriend and her two unborn children has pled guilty.

Skye’lar De’andre White, 32, was arrested in 2019 for the death of Alexis Wasson.

Wasson was 21 weeks pregnant with twin boys.

White was charged with murder and two counts of feticide.

In a plea agreement, White has entered a guilty plea to lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter and one count of feticide.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30.