Man arrested after attacking girlfriend's car with machete, entering standoff with police

HOPE — A man is in police custody after a more than two-hour standoff with officers who responded after he attacked his girlfriend's car with a machete and shovel, officials say.

The 18-year-old was armed with the machete when police responded to the 700 block of Vine Drive, according to Hope Town Marshal Matthew Tallent.

The man refused officers' commands to drop the weapon, at which point Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputies and Columbus police were called to assist. He continued to refuse to comply, and negotiators tried to talk him down for over two hours.

Police eventually shot the man with less-than-lethal bean bag rounds and then took him into custody without further incident.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene and was transported to Columbus Regional Health to be checked before being booked into Bartholomew County Jail.

He is being held on suspicion of destruction of property, intimidation with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

As of late Thursday, online court records showed charges had not been filed against the man. WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.