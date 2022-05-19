Watch
Man arrested after illegal pass leading to crash that killed motorcyclist in Wayne County, cops say

Suspect illegally passed vehicle, was driving without license, police allege
Posted at 4:49 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 16:49:05-04

WAYNE COUNTY — A man was arrested Wednesday after police found he made an illegal pass leading up to a crash that killed a motorcyclist last week, authorities allege.

Rafael Lopez, 27, of Richmond was driving without a license when he made the illegal maneuver and crashed head-on with Samuel Weller, 47, of Liberty, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded about 4:45 p.m. May 10 to Pottership Road west of Creek Road for the crash. That's just outside Centerville.

An investigation found Lopez drove westbound past another vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on with Weller, who was going eastbound. The collision caused Weller to be thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was transported to Reed Hospital in Richmond, where he was required to do a chemical test. It was later discovered he was driving without a valid license, according to police.

Lopez and the third driver were not injured in the crash.

Lopez is charged with reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was released Thursday on $2,500 bond, online court records show.

An initial court appearance has yet to be scheduled on his behalf.

