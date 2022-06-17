Watch
Man arrested after talking with Howard County deputy pretending to be underage girl

Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 17, 2022
HOWARD COUNTY — A 55-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio was arrested recently on child sex crime-related charges after he talked to an undercover detective posing as an underage female.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office, the man talked with someone he thought was an underage female, had sexual conversations, sent intimate images and tried to make plans to come to Indiana. He also talked about relocating to another state with her.

A warrant was issued for the man and he was charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to a minor, according to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, the man is also a registered sex offender in Toledo, Ohio.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 765-614-3372 or by email at taskforce@howardcountyin.gov.

