Man arrested after wrapped body found inside home: Bloomington police

Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Feb 11, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another person inside a home and wrapping his body in blankets bound with rope.

The 56-year-old Bloomington man was found sleeping on a couch while officers searched the home, according to Bloomington police.

Police began their investigation about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday while responding to the 900 block of West Graham Drive for a report of a shooting.

Officers initially did not find any suspicious activity but were told additional information a few hours later that prompted them to request a search warrant for a nearby home, police said.

While executing the warrant, police found the suspect sleeping and took him into custody. They then found evidence indicating someone had been injured and discovered a man's body wrapped in several blankets inside a bedroom.

An autopsy showed the 29-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound. That person's name has not yet been disclosed.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Bloomington Police Detective Josh Burnworth at 812-339-4477.

