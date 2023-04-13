Man arrested for alleged role in deadly shooting of Papa Johns delivery driver

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly shooting of a pizza delivery driver on the east side of Indianapolis.

On March 30, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1400 block of North Priscilla Avenue just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was later identified as 57-year-old Steve Flynn. He died in the hospital.

IMPD arrested 33-year-old Justin Turner for his alleged role in the shooting. He is charged with murder, robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Leading up to the shooting, Flynn was working his normal shift at Papa Johns. He was set to deliver a pizza to a house near Priscilla Avenue.

However, upon arrival, he was shot and killed.

Flynn’s wife, Shannon, told WRTV that the house he was supposed to deliver to was abandoned. After shooting Flynn, Turner took the pizza and the car.

According to Shannon, the car was dropped off near 30th and Arlington Avenue. She believes there was around $400 in her husband’s wallet, but Turner did not take it.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

