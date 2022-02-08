Man arrested for fatally shooting man along Cardinal Greenway in Muncie

MUNCIE — A man was arrested Monday in Muncie after he made another man get on his knees before fatally shooting him along the Cardinal Greenway after they got into an argument in the car, according to a court document.

Muncie Police Department officers were called to a home on South Clark Street after someone reported Erik Sparks, their roommate, as missing, according to a probable cause affidavit. Through an investigation, detectives identified a 32-year-old man as the suspect.

During an interview, the man eventually told detectives he had an argument with Harris in the car, made him walk down the Cardinal Greenway near McGalliard Road, made him get down on his knees and shot him, according to the affidavit. The man then said he "blacked out and came out of it" before he realized what happened and saw Harris on the ground.

Officers searched along the trail and found Harris' body covered in snow and blood splatter in the area, according to the affidavit.

He was preliminarily charged with murder, criminal confinement armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by serious violent felon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm, according to court documents.

Formal charges haven't been filed yet, according to online court records. WRTV doesn't name suspects until formal charges have been filed.