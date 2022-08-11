Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Purdue University international student

WEST LAFAYETTE — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that killed a pedestrian, now identified as an international student from China who was attending Purdue University.

West Lafayette police say the 34-year-old driver, from Brookston, killed Zixuan Mo, 25, when he struck her on the city's north side.

Officers found Mo injured while responding about 8:46 p.m. to the 1500 block of Kalberer Road, which is near the intersection of Kalberer Road and Kent Avenue.

Mo was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not at the scene when officers arrived.

West Lafayette officers coordinated with Brookston Town Marshal Troy Yeomon in a search for the suspect's vehicle. Yeoman found the vehilce in the 600 block of East Fourth Street, near the intersection of Plainfield Road, according to a Thursday news release from the police department.

Yeoman then notified West Lafayette police, who later executed a search warrant on it.

The driver was later arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say tips from members of the public helped officers locate the vehicle.

"The West Lafayette Police Department is grateful for the swift public response that provided helpful information which contributed to a timely resolution of this investigation. WLPD would specifically like to thank the Brookston Town Marshal for his assistance, as well as B.J. Moyars and Sooyeon Shin, from the International Center of West Lafayette, who assisted with foreign language translation and the notification of this tragic incident to the victim's family."

As of Thursday, criminal charges had not been filed against the suspect. WRTV is withholding the suspect's name pending formal charges.