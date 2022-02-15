Man arrested in July 2021 homicide through IMPD, U.S. Marshals collaboration

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested in connection with another person's shooting death in July of 2021.

He was wanted in the homicide of 43-year-old Sean Nailor on the city's south side.

IMPD homicide detectives made the arrest in collaboration with U.S. Marshals, the police department announced Monday.

An investigation began July 26, 2021.

Police were responding about 3 a.m. to the 8000 block of McFarland Court to assist Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services when Nailor was found critically wounded, IMPD said.

Nailor was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals worked together to locate the suspect, who was found in Union City, Tennessee.

The man surrendered to authorities and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police did not disclose the suspect's name.

IMPD said the arrest shows its enhanced collaboration with federal and local law enforcement yields positive results for Indianapolis.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact Homicide Detective Daniel Smith at 317-327-3475 or Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.