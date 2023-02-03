Man charged with murder of Elwood officer to be moved into state custody

INDIANAPOLIS — The man currently in jail awaiting trial for murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transported in the Indiana Department of Corrections following a hearing today in Madison County.

Carl Ray Boards III, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement stemming from the July 2022 death of Shahnavaz in the line of duty.

Boards will move into state prison through the trial, which is still not scheduled.

He will return to court on May 12 for another hearing to further discuss scheduling.