Man charged with OWI in fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis

Single-vehicle crash happened on March 20
Posted at 7:24 AM, May 05, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged after state police said he was intoxicated when he crashed a car in March and killed a man.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death after a single-vehicle crash killed Andre Johnson, 32, of Indianapolis, around 4:15 a.m. on March 20, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a press release.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound near South Lynhurst Drive on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

A warrant was issued for the man on April 21 and it was served on Wednesday, according to online court records and Perrine.

