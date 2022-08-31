Man charged with rape, giving minor alcohol in investigation into Indiana University student's death

MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County deputies have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into the death of an Indiana University student who was found dead at a home just outside of Bloomington earlier this month, according to the sheriff's office.

Eric Montgomery, 33, of the 4100 block of Arlington Road in Monroe County, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for rape when victim is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to online court records. Both are felony charges.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said he was taken into custody during a traffic stop "without incident."

The arrest, Swain said, stems from the investigation into the death of IU student Avery McMillan, 20. He has not been charged directly with her death.

In a previous press release, Swain said a 33-year-old man, who was a resident of a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, called 911 around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 17 after McMillan was found unresponsive.

It's not yet clear if Montgomery is the resident who called 911.

Swain said deputies gave her three doses of Narcan but they were not able to revive her. On Tuesday, Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup said the results of the autopsy aren't available as they typically take six-to-eight weeks for a "completed autopsy with toxicology."

In the previous release, Swain said detectives learned McMillan and the man who called 911 met near IU's campus the night before she was found.

Montgomery is due in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday for an initial hearing, according to online court records.

Caitlyn Myers, the president of the IU Panhellenic Association, confirmed McMillan was a member of Greek life.