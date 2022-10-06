Man chased by police dies after head-on collision with another driver in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY — A man being chased by police died and injured another driver after he crashed head-on with their vehicle late Wednesday in Madison Township, officials say.

The suspect, who was in his early 30s, died at an Indianapolis hospital where he was taken after the collision at or near the intersection of East Hadley and North Mann roads, according to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers.

Morgan County deputies started chasing the suspect around 11 p.m. after he failed to stop in traffic near East Hadley Road and Valley Lane. He initially had two females in the car with him, but he dropped them off before driving off.

He then led deputies to Esat Hadley and North Mann roads, where he struck another car with one person inside. That driver suffered minor injuries and was taken by a family member to a local hospital while the suspect was transported by medics to another, Myers said.

Provided/Madison Township Fire Department

Initially, an IU lifeline helicopter was called to the scene but later disregarded because the suspect was already being transported by an ambulance, according to the fire department.

He was later pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Myers said the suspect had a criminal history but didn't disclose specifics.

No firefighters or police were injured in the pursuit.