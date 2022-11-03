Man critically injured in Anderson gas station shooting

ANDERSON — A person was critically injured inside an Anderson gas station Wednesday night when a person them multiple times.

According to Anderson police, the shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. at the Conoco Gas Station at 1002 Nichol Avenue.

Upon arrival of APD officers, a 25-year-old man was located with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an Indy area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene. Investigators are following multiple leads, according to APD.

The Anderson Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.