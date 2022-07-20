Man dies after shooting at Greenwood apartment complex

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police say a man died Tuesday night after a shooting in the Westminster Apartment Complex.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Westminster Court around 8 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound lying in the street. This is near U.S. 31 and County Line Road.

Police say Jason Grider, 48, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Grider was involved in an altercation with several people before the shooting. Those people left the scene before police arrived.

Two juvenile males who were involved in the altercation were questioned and later released, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.