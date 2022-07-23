Man dies after shooting in Delaware County, deputies looking for two vehicles

DELAWARE COUNTY — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on two vehicles they say were at the scene of a deadly Friday shooting.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of S CR 500 W and found one male victim dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

According to a Facebook post, witnesses and video footage put a red 2014-2016 Ford Focus and a 2003-2006 white Ford Explorer at the scene.

Anyone with information on the occupants and/or owners of the vehicles is encouraged to call 765-747-7881 ext 445.