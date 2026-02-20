Man formally charged in death of Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

BEECH GROVE— A man was formally charged Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott and the wounding of another officer during a domestic violence call earlier this week.

Kenneth Terrell Johnson, 47, faces the following charges:



Murder

Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony)

Criminal Confinement while armed with a deadly weapon (Level 3 Felony)

Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

Pointing a Firearm at Another (Level 6 Felony)

He has an initial hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

Johnson is accused of opening fire on Elliott and another officer Monday evening after they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Diplomat Court in Beech Grove. The officers were attempting to help a woman who had screamed for help from inside an apartment.

Officer Elliott, 33, was pronounced dead at Eskenazi Hospital. The second officer was shot in the leg and has since been released from the hospital.

According to court documents, Elliott and his partner arrived at the apartment around 5:40 p.m. Monday after a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance. When they announced themselves as police and knocked on the door, they heard a woman scream for help.

Elliott kicked open the door, and Johnson allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers through the doorway. Both officers were struck and rushed to the hospital.

The female victim, who identified Johnson as her boyfriend, told investigators he had physically assaulted her and held a gun to her head while demanding $6,000. She said Johnson threatened to kill her if she continued to scream.

When police arrived and identified themselves, Johnson "stooped down and turned the gun on her," according to court documents. The woman screamed for help and ducked to the floor as gunfire erupted.

Johnson fled the scene, sparking an hours-long manhunt involving ISP and multiple law enforcement agencies. He was found hiding in the laundry room of the apartment building around 10:19 p.m. Monday after a tip from a concerned citizen.

A handgun was discovered in a small trash can in the laundry room where Johnson was apprehended. He was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson requested a lawyer after being read his Miranda rights and declined to be interviewed by investigators.

Elliott was a 2011 Beech Grove High School graduate who joined the Beech Grove Police Department in April 2024 after serving four years with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. He is survived by his wife, Erin, and his parents.

"My heart goes out to Brian's wife, Erin, his parents, and all of his family, friends, and loved ones," Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice said in a statement.

