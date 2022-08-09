Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS – On Tuesday, Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder in connection to the death of Alfred Hayes.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene at Connor's Pub near 64th and Ferguson streets just before 3:30 a.m. in October 2019.

Arriving officers found Hayes suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

After five months, Baker was arrested in Edwardsburg, Michigan in February 2020.

Baker’s trial lasted two days.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 25.