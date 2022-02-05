Man found guilty in 2020 murder of woman found outside Indianapolis municipal building

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in the 2020 fatal shooting of a woman found dead inside a parked car outside the Indianapolis City-County Building.

A jury found Ladriel Chapman guilty Tuesday in the June 2020 fatal shooting of Doneasha Galbreath after a two-day trial, according to a release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 4.

On the day of the shooting, June 6, 2020, officers found Galbreath slumped over and visibly injured in a running car's passenger seat while music played loudly. Many spent shell casings were also found on the car's floorboard, the release states.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies notified IMPD detectives three hours later that Chapman had arrived at the Marion County Jail with blood on his clothes and said he needed to speak with a detective.

Chapman told investigators he and Galbreath were in the car that morning when they began to argue, and Galbreath pulled out a gun and began waving it at him, the release states.

He told investigators he began to struggle with Galbreath over the gun, and it discharged on its own. He then admitted he parked the car downtown after the fact, according to the release.

An autopsy revealed Galbreath was shot nine to 13 times.

Police previously said the shooting occurred in the area of West 21st Street and Interstate 65 but Galbreath was found dead a few miles away near the municipal building, WRTV reported.