Man found shot in alley, later dies at hospital: Indianapolis police

Posted at 9:01 PM, Apr 09, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after police found him shot Saturday afternoon in the city's Butler-Tarkington neighborhood on the north side.

Police say the man was found wounded in an alley behind a home when officers responded about 3:45 p.m. to the 600 block of West 39th Street for a report of a person shot, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

Officers gave the man medical aid until medics arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide. His name has not been released.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Jesus Soria, Jr. at 317-327-3475 or Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

