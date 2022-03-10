Watch
Man found shot to death outside building on North Ritter Avenue in Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
IMPD investigates a shooting that left one man dead in the 1700 block of North Ritter Avenue on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Mar 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after he was found shot outside a building Thursday morning on the city’s east side, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person down just before 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Ritter Avenue just north of East 16th Street.

Police found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, IMPD Officer William Young said in a news release.

The victim’s name has not been publicly released. Police have not provided information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

IMPD does not believe there is an active threat to the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.

