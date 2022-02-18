IMPD looking for vendors for gunshot detection system

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it is looking for vendors for a system that would pinpoint where gunshots are fired and immediately alert law enforcement.

The Department says the request for information is for potential vendors and will be used to coordinate investments in a longer-term solution in the future.

"Over the next three years, we will invest an unprecedented $150 million in anti-violence initiatives including $9 million for modern crime-fighting technology to address violent crime in our community,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a written statement.

“By exploring gunshot detection services with a low-cost pilot, we can better understand how this tool will integrate with existing technology and take a data-driven approach to any future investment," Hogsett said.

The proposed pilot will focus on about five square miles in a location to be determined by IMPD. The agency will consult with neighborhood and community stakeholders on the matter, IMPD said.

Cameras and automated license plate readers will also be set up in that area.

IMPD said the technology will "ensure appropriate crime prevention and policing strategies are utilized."

Chief Randal Taylor said it will also allow officers to respond more efficiently to reports of shots fired.

"One component of a comprehensive plan to address violent crime and make the streets of Indianapolis safer. Technology investment made possible by one-time ARPA dollars will equip IMPD officers with the critical tools our officers need to combat the violence using modern-policing technology and strategies,” Taylor said.

In Fall 2021, Hogsett announced a $150 million violence reduction plan funded by the American Rescue Plan. It was unanimously approved by the Indianapolis City-County Council, according to IMPD.

Included in the plan is $9 million allocated for policing technology, 100 new IMPD officer positions, up to 40 IMPD civilian non-emergency positions, $45 million for grassroots violence prevention and $30 million for mental health resources.