Man from Alabama charged in connection with Connersville arson

CONNERSVILLE — An Alabama man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an October arson in Connersville, according to the Department of Justice.

Tommy Lee Harrison, Sr., 37, of Birmingham, Alabama, traveled from Alabama to Fayette County to commit arson, according to a press release on Thursday from the DOJ. He was charged in the Southern District of Indiana but made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Alabama.

“Interstate travel to commit arson is a very serious offense that poses a significant danger to the community,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said in the press release. “Anyone involved in committing such crimes must be held accountable. I commend the FBI and the prosecution team for their hard work to uncover the facts in this continuing investigation.”

The FBI is investigating the case.

It's not yet clear what case Harrison is being charged in connection with. A copy of the indictment doesn't include specific information about the details or location of the arson.

A spokesperson for the FBI wasn't able to comment on the case and referred WRTV to the DOJ. A spokesperson for the DOJ wasn't able to release additional information.