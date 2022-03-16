Florida man arrested after truck driver found dead along interstate in White County

WHITE COUNTY — A man from Florida has been charged in connection with the death of what is believed to be his co-driver who was found dead in a ditch along Interstate 65 in White County, according to Indiana State Police.

Miguel Ibarguren, 44, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on a warrant for murder on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers said in a press release.

The arrest comes after a multi-state homicide investigation into the death of Aristide Garcia, 63, of Los Angeles, California, who was found dead by cleaning crews on March 8 in a ditch along I-65 northbound less than a mile south of State Road 18, Piers said.

His cause of death hasn't been released, but Piers said the coroner determined his manner of death was a homicide.

Garcia was reported missing by his employer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after the semi-truck he was driving was located, Piers said. Detectives discovered this information after the coroner positively identified him.

Ibarguren is being held in Arlington, Texas, and is awaiting extradition, Piers said.

Additional details haven't been released.